"Criminal": PlayStation Network Faces Outage, Gamers Frustrated

PlayStation Network Down: Reports of connectivity issues have surged across social media, with users encountering error messages and login failures.

Read Time: 1 min
Sony is yet to provide an official explanation on what exactly happened. (Representational)
New Delhi:

PlayStation Network (PSN) is experiencing a major outage across the world, leaving thousands of gamers unable to access online services, multiplayer modes, and the PlayStation Store.

"We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN," said PlayStation confirming the news on social media platform X

Reports of connectivity issues have surged across social media, with users encountering error messages and login failures.

Frustration is mounting as players scramble for updates. Social media platforms are being flooded with users venting out their anger about the outage.

"PSN down during weekend night is criminal," wrote a user on X.

"I get home after a 8 hour shift for psn to be down," wrote another.

The PlayStation Network (PSN) is an online service that enables gamers to buy and download games, interact with other players, manage their accounts, redeem rewards, and access multimedia apps like Netflix and Spotify.

The servers went down for most people around 5:30 AM today, according to reports.

Sony is yet to provide an official explanation on what exactly happened.

