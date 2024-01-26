Playboy Model Masuimi Max, 45, Found Dead At Her Las Vegas Home

Tributes have been pouring in in the form of messages on social media.

Playboy model and actor Masuimi Max has died at the age of 45. According to New York Post, she was found dead at her home in Las Vegas on Thursday. The police received a call at 11.30am (local time) on Friday after which they dispatched a team of emergency first responders to the scene. The outlet quoted the police as saying that no foul play is suspected, but added that a thorough investigation will be conducted. No other details have been released at the moment.

Tributes have been pouring in in the form of messages on her social media handles.

"I'm so grateful we reconnected thank you for mentoring me when I first started out in this industry and giving me opportunities I cannot believe this is real," Ms Max's friend Ashleeta Beauchamp said in a comment on her Instagram page.

"Rest in paradise lovely! I always thought you were such a rock star. I'm so saddened to hear of your passing. You will be missed," said another user.

TMZ said she started her career in 2000 and quickly gained success, appearing in many publications such as Playboy, Maxim and Alt Magazine.

She also had an uncredited role in 2005 action film 'XXX: State of the Union' starring Samuel L Jackson and Ice Cube.

Ms Max later moved towards alternative modelling, performing in make-up heavy cabaret and horror shows, and YouTube videos, said the TMZ report. She amassed a solid fanbase online, with more than 300,000 followers on Instagram.

She was set to appear at a Vegas Chaos anniversary event on January 27 at The Dive Bar in Las Vegas. It is not yet known if the event will proceed in the wake of Ms Max's death.