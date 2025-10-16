Planning Underway For International Force In Gaza, Says US Adviser

The United States is looking to establish a basic stabilization of Gaza and planning is underway for an international force to go into the Palestinian enclave, said a senior U.S. adviser, speaking on condition of anonymity, on Wednesday.

"Right now what we're looking to accomplish is just a basic stabilization of the situation. The international stabilization force is starting to be constructed," said the senior U.S. adviser.

Among the countries the U.S. is speaking to about contributing to the force are Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar and Azerbaijan, said a second senior U.S. adviser, also speaking on condition of anonymity.

One of the advisers said that no one would force any Gazans to leave the Palestinian enclave.

"What we've said very clearly is that aid is going in, but no rebuilding money will go into areas that Hamas controls," the first adviser said. "We're looking at starting to rebuild in areas that right now are Hamas-free, terror-free zones."

