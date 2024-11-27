Planning To Visit The Maldives? Read This Important Change For Tourists

The Maldives, a tropical paradise in the Indian Ocean, is renowned for its crystal-clear turquoise waters, pristine white sand beaches and luxurious overwater villas. This archipelago of 1,200 islands offers an idyllic escape for honeymooners, adventurers and relaxation seekers alike. But from December 1, 2024, it will become costlier to leave the archipelago as Maldives as increased its exit fees, levied of passengers leaving a country, according to a report in CNN. The charges will primarily affect foreign travellers, the outlet further said.

For economy-class passengers, the fee will rise from $30 (Rs 2,532) to $50 (Rs 4,220), while business-class passengers will see an increase from $60 (Rs 5,064) to $120 (Rs 10,129). First-class travellers will pay $240 (Rs 20,257), up from $90 (Rs 7,597), and private jet passengers face a significant hike from $120 (Rs 10,129) to $480 (Rs 40,515).

This hike will apply to tourists from all nationalities and also doesn't take into account the length or duration of the flight, said the CNN report.

Maldivian Inland Revenue Authority (MIRA), which announced the increase earlier this month, said the additional revenue will go towards the maintenance of Velana International Airport (MLE), the main airport in Maldives.

These taxes are usually added to the ticket prices, so tourists won't feel the pinch. Some airlines have already posted messages on their websites, advising customers to buy tickets before November 30 to avoid the new tax.

Since Maldives has warm weather the entire year, people visit the island country to view sunsets and indulge in spa. Famous for its privacy and exclusivity, it's a top destination for celebrities and travellers seeking tranquillity.