Planning A UK Trip? Mandatory ETA For Visitors From 48 Visa-Free Countries

The UK government has rolled out the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme, requiring visitors from 48 visa-free countries to complete a new pre-travel authorisation process.



The ETA, a digital approval system, includes millions of travellers from countries such as the United States, Canada and Australia. First introduced in 2024 for nationals of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, the UK is now extending the requirement to a wider group of non-European countries.



The UK residents and citizens are exempt from the new requirement, even if they hold passports from the listed countries, but EU nationals will require an ETA starting April 2, 2025.



The scheme applies to short-term visits for tourism, business trips, or short-term studies, with stays capped at six months. Regardless of age, each traveller needs to have their own ETA. The government released a list of nationalities who can apply for an ETA.



Although the process might resemble a visa application, the ETA is technically a visa waiver. Visitors who already require a visa to enter the UK must continue to apply through the usual visa process, without needing an additional ETA.



Travellers can apply for the ETA application via the official UK government website or the ETA mobile app. They must pay a non-refundable fee of £10 (about Rs 1,000). Holding an ETA does not guarantee entry, as Border Force officials retain the authority to approve or deny admission.



Once issued, the ETA will be valid for two years and allow multiple entries into the UK. It will be digitally linked to the passport used during the application. So, if the traveller renews their passport within the validity period, a new ETA is required.



Through an ETA for the UK, a visitor can only enter the United Kingdom, and no other place in Europe. Those intending to visit Europe will need to apply for a separate travel authorisation under the European Union's ETIAS (European Travel Information and Authorisation System), which is expected to launch sometime in 2025.