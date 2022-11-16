Plane With Over 50 Dogs Crash-Lands On Golf Course In US

The dogs survived the crash and are in the care of Humane Animal Rescue Society.

A plane carrying three people and 53 dogs crash-landed on a golf course in Wisconsin, the United States, on Tuesday. According to The Kansas City Star, the local sheriff's office responded to the call after 9am. The twin-engine small plane landed on the back green of the Western Lakes Golf Course and stopped on the third hole. Quoting the sheriff's office, the outlet further said that the plane was "significantly damaged". The dogs onboard the plane was headed to a shelter, according to authorities.

The aircraft, during its descent, took out some trees before coming to a stop, according to The Kansas City Star report. Over 300 gallons of fuel leaked from the wreckage, it added.

"This was a relatively catastrophic landing where they went through trees. The wings actually came off of the aircraft and then they came to rest several hundred feet after where they originally tried to place the aircraft," Matthew Haerter, assistant chief at Lake Country Fire and Rescue, told Alaska's News Source.

The sheriff's office said that despite the dangerous landing, all people and the dogs survived with minor injuries. They were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

People working for non-profit Humane Animal Rescue Society of Waukesha reached the golf course and took possession of the dogs. They even posted on social media handles, asking for donations.

The injured dogs were treated by veterinarians, who said that they will all be placed up for adoption "in the coming days".

The Federal Aviation Association and the National Transportation Safety Board have said they will investigate the crash.