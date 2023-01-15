Nepal Plane With 72 On Board Crashes, 16 Bodies Found, More Feared Dead

Nepali media reported at least 16dead bodies have been recovered.

A plane carrying about 72 people from Kathmandu crashed in Nepal's Pokhara this morning, Yeti Airlines said. Nepali media reported at least 16 dead bodies have been recovered from the wreckage. There were 68 passengers and four crew members on board the plane that crashed between the old and new airports in the city, located in western Nepal. The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Yeti Airlines was en route from Kathmandu, capital of Nepal, an official told news agency Reuters.

Rescue operations have been hindered because of a raging fire at the wreckage, Nepali journalist Dilip Thapa told NDTV.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), the aircraft took off from Kathmandu at 10:33 am.

The plane was close to landing at the Pokhara airport, when it crashed on the bank of the Seti River. The crash happened around 20 minutes after the take-off, suggesting the place might have been on the descent.

"We don't know right now if there are survivors," the airline's spokesperson Sudarshan Bartaula told news agency AFP.

The plane caught fire as it crashed, and rescue workers were trying to put it out, a local official was quoted as saying.

Rescue efforts are still on.