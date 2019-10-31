Plane Crashes Into Apartment Building In US: Report

A Piper PA-28 is a type of a single-engine aircraft having either two or four seats

A small aircraft crashed into an apartment building off Interstate 85 in northeast Atlanta on Wednesday, police said.

The plane, a Piper PA-28, crashlanded at around 10:30 am (ET) after it took off from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Chamblee, just northeast of Atlanta in Georgia state, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen was quoted by CNN as saying.

It is unclear whether there were any casualties in the incident.

Firefighters and police rushed to the site following the accident.

#FAA Statement on the Piper PA-28 incident in DeKalb County. We will provide updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/bDw38VkNwk — The FAA (@FAANews) October 30, 2019

A Piper PA-28 is a type of a single-engine aircraft having either two or four seats. The model is manufactured with over two dozen variants.

The DeKalb-Peachtree Airport is Georgia's second busiest and averages 230,000 takeoffs and landings annually, according to its website.

It is considered a reliever airport, meaning that the facility is equipped to handle smaller aircraft and reduce congestion at a major airport, the site says.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.