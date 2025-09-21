Pizza Factory Worker In US Crushed To Death By Robotic Machine In Freak Accident

A 45-year-old pizza factory worker was crushed by a robotic machine during his shift at Palermo's Pizza in West Milwaukee. According to witnesses and company statements, the accident occurred around 6:30 am in the facility's production area, where robotic systems automate the stretching and shaping of pizza dough. Robert Cherone, a resident of Elkhorn, was working his shift at the pizza factory when the accident occurred, Fox News reported.

First responders rushed to the scene and attempted to save Mr Cherone's life, but he was pronounced dead at the factory. The events leading up to his death remain unclear, including how he became trapped in the robotic machinery.

The West Milwaukee police and OSHA are now investigating the incident, working to determine the circumstances that led to the tragic accident.

"The tragic accident that took an employee's life earlier today is a terrible incident that is being fully investigated. We are cooperating with government officials and gathering facts. Palermo's will be supporting the employee's family and next of kin. We will also be offering counselling and support services to Palermo's team during this difficult time," Palermo's spokesperson Rebecca Schimke said in a Wednesday statement.

Mr Cherone's LinkedIn profile listed him as a bakery manager at Palermo's, with years of experience in the food production industry. He was known for his dedication to his work, earning recognition among his colleagues.

Wisconsin's largest labour organisation, the Wisconsin State AFL-CIO, also released a statement. "This tragic incident underscores the need for everyone involved in our workplaces—workers, employers, relevant government agencies—to work together aggressively to ensure that every person who goes to work to provide for themselves and their family comes home safely at the end of the day," it read.

Mr Cherone's tragic death follows a similar incident in Missouri, where factory worker Nicolas Lopez Gomez, 38, died after getting stuck in an industrial oven at the Gilster Marylee Cereal Plant. Mr Gomez, a Guatemalan national, was cleaning the oven when the accident occurred, and authorities have ruled out foul play as a cause.