Piyush Goyal Meets Starlink Delegation, Discusses Investment Plans For India

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met a delegation from Elon Musk-owned satellite internet services company Starlink. The Starlink delegation comprised Vice President Chad Gibbs and Senior Director Ryan Goodnight.

"Discussions covered Starlink's cutting-edge technology platform, their existing partnerships & future investment plans in India," Minister Goyal wrote on X, post the meeting.

Recently, Airtel and Jio have partnered with Starlink to bring latter high-speed satellite internet services to its customers in India.

Satellite telecom in India will help the country provide much-needed services to remote interior places where conventional telecom services tend to be costly.

The Starlink's entry into India had gained currency lately, with Donald Trump winning the US presidency for the second term. Elon Musk is a close aide of President Trump.

As per its website, Starlink is the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more.

Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. Starlink says its satellites are constantly updated with the newest technology.

