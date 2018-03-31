Pippa Middleton's Father-In-Law Under Investigation In France Over Suspected Rape

David Matthews, who is the father of Pippa Middleton's husband James Matthews, was arrested on Tuesday by the Juvenile Protection Brigade (BPM) and formally put under investigation for suspected rape of a minor under his authority, said the source, confirming a report on radio Europe 1.
Paris prosecutors arrested Matthews during a visit to France, and later released him and placed him under judicial control, the source said. The source did not say when he was released. French police can hold suspects 24 or 48 hours in such cases.
The source said the alleged rape took place in 1998-99. Europe 1 reported that a complaint was filed in 2017.
Reuters could not immediately reach Matthews nor any spokespeople or lawyers for him.
Being placed under judicial control means that prosecutors have attached certain conditions to his release or imposed certain limits on who he can meet or where he can go. The source did not say what conditions had been attached in Matthews' case.
Comments
© Thomson Reuters 2018
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)