Pics: Indian Community's Big Welcome For PM Modi In US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an enthusiastic welcome in Philadelphia as he kicked off his three-day visit to the United States, on Saturday.

A large number of people from the Indian community in the US had gathered at the Philadelphia International Airport to give a warm welcome to PM Modi.

The Prime Minister interacted with the Indian community on his arrival as people jostled to get a selfie with him. Women performed garba to welcome the prime minister as he arrived for a three-day visit to the United States. Hundreds had also gathered at the hotel where PM Modi will be putting up during his stay in Delaware.

People from the Indian community held a cultural event which saw dance performances by various artists to welcome the prime minister.

