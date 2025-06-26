Pickaxe Mountain, Site Near Natanz Facility, May Be Hiding Iran's Uranium

Despite US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of "complete obliteration" of Iran's nuclear facilities, nearly 400 kg of uranium enriched to 60 per cent purity, a level dangerously close to weapons-grade, remains unaccounted for. In the days following the US B-2 Bombers striking Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear sites in Iran, reports have emerged that Tehran's nuclear ambitions might not be over yet.

Add to that, US Vice President JD Vance's statement that the stockpile was still in Iranian hands. In the middle of all this, attention has shifted to Pickaxe Mountain, a mysterious underground facility in Iran.

The site, near the Natanz nuclear facility, has drawn renewed attention after satellite images revealed a fortified tunnel system and expanded security perimeter. Intelligence analysts believe the site may be housing uranium that was moved out before US and Israeli strikes hit key nuclear locations.

Lines of cargo-style trucks were also spotted outside the Fordow facility right after the attacks.

UN nuclear watchdog, International Atomic Energy Agency, chief Rafael Grossi said Tehran has refused to explain what's happening at the site, "Since it is obvious it is in a place where numerous and important activities related to the program are taking place, we're asking them, what is this for? They are telling us, it's none of your business," as per The New York Post.

Mr Grossi added it "cannot be excluded" that the tunnels are storing undeclared material.

All About The Pickaxe Mountain Nuclear Site In Iran

Pickaxe Mountain is the informal name given to a fortified underground nuclear site near Natanz, already home to one of the country's main uranium enrichment facilities. The site is within the Zagros mountain range and consists of deep tunnels, bunkers, and an extended security perimeter. It is 145 km south of Fordow.

Satellite imagery has shown ongoing excavation, new access roads, and hardened entry points, all suggesting a high-value, highly secure installation.

It appears to be built to withstand airstrikes, including bunker-busting bombs. Defence analysts and nuclear experts believe the site could serve as a backup or concealed enrichment facility, or a storage location for uranium and sensitive equipment.

Impact Of US Strikes

A classified US report has found that President Donald Trump's airstrikes on Iran's nuclear sites didn't do much but set its programme back by a few months.

Officials told The New York Times that while two facilities were sealed off, underground structures remained intact and Iran retained most of its nuclear material, leaving it potentially six months away from building a bomb.

The findings contradict Trump's claim that the sites were "obliterated."

Tensions rose further Wednesday as Iran's parliament voted to suspend cooperation with the IAEA. Experts now warn that Iran may be ramping up uranium production at the secretive Pickaxe Mountain site. "A key question is whether Iran will, or maybe already has, secreted fissile material into Pickaxe or some other unknown facility," said Ben Taleblu of the Foundation for Defence of Democracies.