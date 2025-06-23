Uranium Stockpile Still In Iran Hands After Strikes? What US Officials Said

The US strike on Iran's nuclear facilities left the world with one question: Where is the uranium? Despite President Donald Trump's claim that Iran's nuclear programme was "completely and totally obliterated," US officials now admit that Tehran's stockpile of enriched uranium, enough to build up to ten nuclear bombs, remains unaccounted for.

US Vice President JD Vance acknowledged on Sunday that the resources may still be in Iranian hands. "We are going to work in the coming weeks to ensure that we do something with that fuel, and that's one of the things that we're going to have conversations with the Iranians about," Vance said on ABC's This Week.

He maintained, however, that Iran's ability to turn the fuel into operational weapons had been significantly disrupted due to the destruction of critical equipment.

Israeli intelligence sources said Iran had likely anticipated the attack and relocated both uranium and equipment days earlier. According to their information, 400 kg of uranium was moved ahead of the strikes.

"How Iran responds, I think, is ultimately, the ball is in their court," Vance said. "But if you look at what we did, it was very precise, very narrowly tailored to our objective. And if the Iranians decide to expand this, then that's ultimately their decision. And the president of the United States will respond in kind."

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine avoided endorsing Trump's sweeping assertions. They confirmed that initial battle damage assessments indicated "severe damage and destruction" at the three nuclear sites targeted by B-2 bombers and Navy Tomahawk missiles.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said UN inspectors last saw the uranium about a week before the attacks began. "Iran has made no secret that they have protected this material," Grossi told CNN. Later, when asked if he believed the stockpile had been moved, Grossi replied by text, "I do."

No radiation leaks have also been detected after the US bombed major nuclear sites: Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. The IAEA confirmed that there has been no increase in radiation levels, a finding echoed by multiple Gulf countries.

Trump's decision to launch the strike followed days of high-level discussions and came before his self-imposed deadline to respond to escalating tensions with Iran. Iran has retaliated, launching missiles at several Israeli cities.

On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also accused the US and Israel of repeatedly sabotaging talks by targeting Tehran. He said it was Israel that "blew up" negotiations between Iran and the US with its June 13 strikes. With its latest attack, the US has done the same.

"We will respond in accordance with our rights and national security priorities," Araghchi said.