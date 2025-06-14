Photos Show Israel's Incredible Precision To Take Out Iran's High-Ranking Officials

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Israel conducted precise airstrikes on Iran, targeting nuclear facilities and military leaders.

The strikes resulted in significant damage, destroying radars and missile launchers across Iran.

Key Iranian officials, including military commanders and nuclear scientists, were killed in the attacks. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Israel launched unprecedented strikes against Iran on Friday, targeting the country's nuclear programme and several military leaders and nuclear scientists. The attack, aided by coverst Mossad operations, incloved smuggled weapons and internal sabotage, crippling Iranian defences. Explosions rocked Tehran, Isfahan and Qom, resulting in significant damage and the death of high-ranking Iranian officials. However, what made the strikes unlike any in recent history was not the scale, but the surgical precision.

The Israeli Air Force jets, guided by precise intelligence, targeted nuclear facilities, military commanders, and soldiers, destroying dozens of radars and surface-to-air missile launchers.

Image credit: Reuters

The aftermath pictures of the Israeli air strikes against Iran show single apartments blown out of Tehran high-rises.

Image credit: Reuters

Image credit: x/@19Maradona_

Another photo shows a precise hole through the side of a building, again destroying just one apartment. Meanwhile, nearby buildings in the densely packed neighbourhood appear to be remarkably unaffected by the missile strike.

Image credit: Reuters

A third picture shows just three floors bombed out, and the rest of the residence undisturbed.

Image credit: Reuters

One picture shows a bombed-out apartment in the Iranian high-rise, a residence supposedly known to be associated with Iranian Revolutionary Guard top brass.

Image credit: Reuters

The Iranian Air Force also released videos showing how the country struck Iran's air defence system in its western region with great precision.

🎯 The IAF continues striking dozens of surface-to-surface missile launchers in Iran. pic.twitter.com/5g8h4RtIdu — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) June 14, 2025

Another video showed Iranian Air Force fighter jets destroying ballistic missiles directly aimed at Israel.

INCREDIBLE: Israeli Air Force fighter jets destroyed ballistic missiles aimed directly at Israel.

🇮🇱 Total precision. Zero hesitation.

– IDF Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/o0Ep9i6S9W — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) June 13, 2025

Israel's military said that the strikes had caused significant damage. Key Iranian commanders were killed, including the chief of staff of the armed forces and the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. Nuclear scientists Fereydoun Abbasi, Ali Shamkhani, Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, and four others were also killed.

The Jewish state also targeted numerous key locations of Iran's nuclear program in the Thursday onslaught, which continued late into Friday night.

Also Read | Middle East On Edge As Missiles Criss-Cross Israel, Iran: Top 10 Points

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli attack was launched to protect the country from Iran's threat. The operation was meant to stop serious threats from Iran, but it would take several days to do this, reported The Guardian.

"We targeted Iran's main enrichment facility in Natanz. We targeted Iran's leading nuclear scientists working on the Iranian bomb. We also struck at the heart of Iran's ballistic missile programme," he said.

In retaliation, Iran launched 100 drones towards Israel, with the Israeli Military saying its air defences were intercepting them outside Israeli territory. Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has warned Israel it faced a "bitter and painful" fate over the attacks.