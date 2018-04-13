Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte Apologises To Aung San Suu Kyi For Myanmar "Genocide" Remark

The United Nations and rights groups say nearly 700,000 mostly Muslim Rohingya have fled Myanmar into neighbouring Bangladesh since August.

World | | Updated: April 13, 2018 13:25 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte Apologises To Aung San Suu Kyi For Myanmar 'Genocide' Remark

Rodrigo Duterte apologised and said that his statement was "almost a satire" (Reuters)

Manila:  Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte apologised to Myanmar counterpart Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday for saying genocide was taking place in her country, saying his remark was a satirical barb at the West for not taking in Rohingya Muslims.

The United Nations and rights groups say nearly 700,000 mostly Muslim Rohingya have fled Myanmar into neighbouring Bangladesh since August, after attacks on security forces by Rohingya militants sparked a military crackdown that the United Nations has called ethnic cleansing.

Buddhist-majority Myanmar rejects the charge, saying its security forces launched a legitimate counter-insurgency operation in response to Rohingya militant attacks.

Duterte last week said the Philippines was willing to provide sanctuary for Rohingya fleeing what he called "genocide", a comment a Myanmar government spokesman said showed he had no restraint and knew nothing about Myanmar.

But in remarks aimed at Suu Kyi, Duterte clarified that and said he was not interfering in what he called Myanmar's "civil war".

"I will apologise to you, but if you have noticed my statement was almost a satire," he told reporters.

"I am not ready to intervene in your (internal affairs)."

The Philippines and Myanmar are members of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which has a rigid policy on non-interference on each other's affairs.

Duterte, who brooks no criticism from what he sees as hypocritical western powers, said he was speaking against European countries which had accused Myanmar of rampant human rights violations, but did little to help the Rohingya.

"Do you have any plans of providing a safe sanctuary even for a moment for those who are really the victims of war?" he said, referring to European states.

He also urged them to provide "temporary relief" to the refugees and said he would do the same.

"I am ready to accept my share of responsibility in the name of humanity," he said.

Comments
There was no immediate response to request for comment from the Philippine foreign ministry.
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rodrigo DuterteAung San Suu KyiRohingya muslim in Myanmar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018 Medal TallyLive cricket ScoreIPL Schedule 2018Huawei P20 ProIPL 2018Asifa CaseKathua Rape CaseTech ConclaveWater Crisis In IndiaNavjot Singh SidhuDiabetes

................................ Advertisement ................................