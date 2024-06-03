Philippine Volcano Erupts, Spewing Plumes 5,000 Metres High

Volcanic activity and earthquakes are common in the Philippines. (Representational)

A volcano in central Philippines erupted on Monday, spewing plumes of up to five kilometres (3.11 miles) high, the country's seismology agency said, adding that evacuations were not yet recommended for residents in the area.

The lowest alert level remained on Mt. Kanlaon which straddles the provinces of Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental, with the level unchanged for several days leading up to the eruption, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in an advisory.

Phivolcs director Teresito Bacolcol said on Monday the agency was assessing whether to raise the volcano's alert level since the eruption, which he described as "phreatic" or steam-driven.

"If we will raise it, we will put out a notice," Bacolcol said by phone.

Bacolcol said a four-kilometre danger zone was in place around the foot of the volcano, but the agency had not yet recommended evacuations for residents living near the zone.

Kanlaon last erupted in December 2017, Bacolcol said.

The Philippines is in the Pacific "Ring of Fire," where volcanic activity and earthquakes are common.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)