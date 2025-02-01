Video: US Plane Crash Leads To "Fire Ball" Explosion

A small airplane carrying a pediatric patient and five others crashed in Philadelphia today, causing a massive explosion and sparking fire in the area. The Springfield-Branson National Airport bound plane had taken off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

According to Federal Aviation Administration, Learjet 55 executive aircraft with six people aboard crashed into a densely-populated district of the city with homes, shops and busy roads. There are no immediate reports of casualties.

Several videos of the crash circulating on online show a massive explosion erupting when the incident happened.

A ring doorbell camera video captured the moment the plane went down, hitting a row of houses in a massive fireball and causing an explosion and multiple house fires.

Ring doorbell camera video of the Plane crash in Philadelphia near Roosevelt Mall at Cottman and the Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia. The crash ignited a massive explosion, setting several homes on fire.



A dashcam video, that in now going viral on social media, shows the plane going down and then a massive explosion occurring, leading to fire in nearby areas.

Another video, which appears to be recorded from inside a car, shows a fireball crashing down with a burst of light covering the area.

"We are offering all resources as (emergency services) respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly," Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro wrote on X.

"We'll continue to provide updates as more information is available."

The crash comes just two days after a passenger jet and military helicopter collided off Washington's Reagan National Airport, killing 67 people in the deadliest US air disaster in almost a quarter century.