Plane Crashes In US Neighbourhood, Trump Says 'Innocent Souls Lost': 10 Points

At least six people are feared dead after a small private plane crashed in Philadelphia Friday, two days after a passenger jet and military helicopter collided off Washington's Reagan National Airport, killing all 67 people onboard.

Here Are 10 Points On Philadelphia Plane Crash: A plane crashed in a built-up neighbourhood in northeast Philadelphia and sparked a massive fire on the ground. The aircraft, a Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, had taken off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport and was bound for Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri. The aircraft XA-UCI, Learjet 55, had six people on board, including four crew members and two passengers (pediatric patient and escort). There was no immediate confirmation of deaths. Visuals shared on social media showed the crash being caught on a car's dashcam camera. It was also caught on a house doorbell camera. "We are offering all resources as (emergency services) respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly," Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro wrote on X. "We'll continue to provide updates as more information is available." Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management said that there was a "major incident" underway and that roads in the vicinity were closed, calling on the public to avoid the area. Dozens of first responders were seen outside Roosevelt Mall, a strip mall with retailers and food outlets. US President Donald Trump said he was "so sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia". "More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged. First Responders are already being given credit for doing a great job. More to follow. God Bless you all," he posted on Truth Social. The crash follows this week's collision of an American Airlines jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter over Washington, which killed 67 in the deadliest plane crash in the US since 2009.

