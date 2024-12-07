Man, 100, Marries 102-Year-Old Woman, Become World's Oldest Married Couple

A couple from Philadelphia has set a Guinness World Record by becoming the world's oldest newlyweds. Bernie Littman, aged 100, and Marjorie Fiterman, aged 102, got married earlier this year, with their combined ages totalling an extraordinary 202 years and 271 days, as confirmed on December 3 by the Guinness World Records.

The centenarian couple's love story began at a senior living facility in Philadelphia, where they both resided. They met nine years ago at a costume party held on their floor and quickly developed a romantic connection. Their journey together culminated in a wedding ceremony held on May 19, at the very same facility where their relationship began.

Both Bernie and Marjorie had lived rich and fulfilling lives, having been married to their respective spouses for more than six decades before becoming widowed. Despite attending the University of Pennsylvania simultaneously in their youth, they never crossed paths until fate brought them together in their later years. Bernie became an engineer, while Marjorie pursued a career as a teacher.

When announcing the centenarians' wedding, Littman's granddaughter, Sarah Sicherman, told the Jewish Chronicle, “With so much sadness (and) fear in the world, it's nice to be able to share something that brings people joy.”

She shared in a post: "Today my 100-year-old grandfather married his 102-year-old girlfriend! Bernie Littman and Marjorie Fiterman live on the same floor of a senior living facility in Philadelphia. They both had 60-plus years of marriage to their first spouses and found love again at 100 years old!”

Rabbi Adam Wohlberg, who officiated the wedding, told Fox News, “Most of the couples I marry these days met on some kind of dating app. I much prefer the old ways. You live in the same building, you bump into each other, and you fall in love.”

The couple's bond deepened over shared meals and their active participation in the community's events, including theatrical productions. Bernie attributes his longevity and happiness to his love of reading and staying informed, while Marjorie credits buttermilk as her secret to a long life.

The wedding ceremony was a personal affair, attended by four generations of Bernie's family. Held under a traditional Jewish chuppah at their senior living facility, the couple exchanged vows in the presence of loved ones and well-wishers. Both Bernie and Marjorie were escorted to the ceremony in their wheelchairs, beaming with joy as they began this new chapter together.