Peru Police Seize 50 Bricks Of Cocaine Wrapped In Nazi Symbol

The anti-narcotics department in Peru seized 58 kg of cocaine in packages bearing Nazi symbols that was headed for Belgium, as per a report in Al-Jazeera. The drug package also had the name of Germany's war-time leader Adolf Hitler imprinted on it, the outlet further said. The drugs were hidden inside 50 packages the size of bricks and had the swastika symbol imprinted on them. The pictures were released by the local police on Thursday and widely circulated across the world.

Some of the packages had the word Hitler inscribed on the packed-in white powder.

The drugs were being transported by a Liberian-flagged boat, said anti-narcotics authorities.

According to news agency AFP, the boat had come from Guayaquil, the Ecuadoran port city known as a major jumping off point for South American drugs heading to the United States and Europe.

The police did not announce if anyone was arrested in connection with the case.

This is not the first time that Peruvian authorities have dealt with drug wrapped in Nazi insignia. They had seized 22 tonnes of cocaine in 2022.

After its neighbour Colombia, Peru is the largest producer of cocaine in the world, with around 400 tonnes a year, according to official figures.

The country is also one of the largest producers of coca leaf, a product which is legal when used to chew or make an infusion but is also the primary material in cocaine.