Personally Allowed 'Poisoned' Kremlin-Critic To Be Treated In Germany: Putin

Alexei Navanly was allowed to leave Russia despite travel restrictions imposed over a criminal investigation, Vladimir Putin noted.

Vladimir Putin said he told prosecutors to check possibility of Navalny receiving treatment abroad (File)

Moscow:

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he personally authorised Alexei Navalny to travel to Germany for treatment, after the opposition leader was poisoned with a nerve agent.

"As soon as the wife of this citizen appealed to me, straight away I told prosecutors to check the possibility of him going abroad for treatment," Putin said in a televised appearance, noting that Navanly was allowed to leave Russia despite travel restrictions imposed over a criminal investigation.

