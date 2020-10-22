Personally Allowed 'Poisoned' Kremlin-Critic To Be Treated In Germany: Putin

Moscow:
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he personally authorised Alexei Navalny to travel to Germany for treatment, after the opposition leader was poisoned with a nerve agent.
"As soon as the wife of this citizen appealed to me, straight away I told prosecutors to check the possibility of him going abroad for treatment," Putin said in a televised appearance, noting that Navanly was allowed to leave Russia despite travel restrictions imposed over a criminal investigation.
