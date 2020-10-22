Personally Allowed 'Poisoned' Kremlin-Critic To Be Treated In Germany: Putin

Vladimir Putin said he told prosecutors to check possibility of Navalny receiving treatment abroad (File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he personally authorised Alexei Navalny to travel to Germany for treatment, after the opposition leader was poisoned with a nerve agent.

"As soon as the wife of this citizen appealed to me, straight away I told prosecutors to check the possibility of him going abroad for treatment," Putin said in a televised appearance, noting that Navanly was allowed to leave Russia despite travel restrictions imposed over a criminal investigation.

