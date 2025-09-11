Advertisement

"Person Taken Into Custody In Charlie Kirk Killing Released": Kash Patel

Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of President Donald Trump, was shot and killed Wednesday at a Utah college event

Read Time: 1 min
Share
"Person Taken Into Custody In Charlie Kirk Killing Released": Kash Patel
Right-wing youth activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead on Wednesday at a US university.

A person taken into custody on suspicion of involvement in Wednesday's assassination of far-right activist Charlie Kirk has been released, the FBI director said hours after announcing the detention.

"The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement. Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency," Director Kash Patel posted on X.


 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Charlie Kirk Shot And Killed, FBI Director Kash Patel, Person In Custody Released
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com