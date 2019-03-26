Pentagon Authorises $1 Billion For Donald Trump's Border Wall

Donald Trump has made border security an over-arching domestic issue in his presidency.

Acting Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan said today he had authorised $1 billion to build part of the wall sought by US President Donald Trump along the US-Mexico border.

The Department of Homeland Security asked the Pentagon to build 57 miles (92 kilometers) of 18-foot (5.5-meter) fencing, build and improve roads, and install lighting to support Trump's emergency declaration as concerns the border.

Mr Shanahan "authorized the commander of the US Army Corps of Engineers to begin planning and executing up to $1 billion in support to the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Patrol," a Pentagon statement read.

