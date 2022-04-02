Pentagon Announces $300 Million In Additional Assistance For Ukraine

Earlier, the US said that it is providing Ukraine with supplies in case Russia deploys chemical weapons.

The US Defense Department announced Friday it is setting aside $300 million in "security assistance" for Ukraine to bolster the country's defense capabilities, adding to the $1.6 billion Washington has committed since Russia invaded in late February.

The package includes laser-guided rocket systems, drones, ammunition, night-vision devices, tactical secure communications systems, medical supplies and spare parts.

"This decision underscores the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of its heroic efforts to repel Russia's war of choice," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

