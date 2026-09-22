Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Suggests Apple Payout For Indian iPhone Users Over Delayed Siri

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma is suggesting that iPhone users in India should get a payout from Apple over delayed rollout of advanced Siri features. He has reshared the video of American tech journalist Joanna Stern in which she is explaining the payout from Apple's $250 million class lawsuit settlement. As part of the settlement, each eligible device can receive $25 that can go up to $95. The users of Apple Intelligence-enabled devices need submit their details through a website that went live on Monday, September 21.

Reacting to Mr Sharma's tweet, users said this is not the first time that Indians are deprived of such a lawsuit. "As citizens we've short-term memory don't care for our rights. Even if we win, there is no infra to support the release of payments," one user commented.

"Such reclamation has become serious business in the US and the market for such platforms is exploding. About time someone created something similar in India," said another.

According to 9to5Mac, the eligible class includes people in the United States who purchased the Apple Intelligence-enabled phones between June 10, 2024, and March 29, 2025. This is the same time when Apple announced the more advanced features but delated it.

In her video, Ms Stern points to an advertisement released by Apple that showcased fully operable enhanced Siri features that were later delayed.

However, users will not receive payouts immediately. According to the settlement website, final approval hearing for payouts is scheduled for February 24, 2027, when a judge will determine whether the settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate, and payments will begin at least 60 days after that.

Those with multiple devices can submit a separate claim for each one.

The lawsuit was initially filed in March 2025 by California resident Peter Landsheft in federal court, with more users joining subsequently.