Who Is Paula Hurd, Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates's "Serious" Girlfriend

Bill Gates started dating Paula Hurd after his divorce from Melinda French Gates
Bill Gates is dating Paula Hurd, the Microsoft co-founder confirmed in a recent interview, calling her his "serious girlfriend."
"I'm lucky to have a serious girlfriend named Paula. So we're having fun, going to the Olympics and lots of great things," the billionaire said during an appearance on the TODAY show on Tuesday.
Mr Gates, 69, started dating Ms Hurd, 62, after his divorce from Melinda French Gates in August 2021. They made their red carpet debut at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in April 2024.
Who is Paula Hurd?
- Paula Hurd holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Austin. She graduated in 1984. After college, she worked at the National Cash Register, a leading enterprise software and hardware provider, specialising in sales and alliance management. She is now involved in planning and organising high-profile corporate, personal, and charitable events.
- Ms Hurd was married to Mark Hurd, the former CEO of Oracle and Hewlett-Packard, for nearly 30 years until his death in October 2019. They had two daughters, Kathryn and Kelly.
- She is known for her philanthropic efforts, particularly in education and healthcare. She and her late husband were major supporters of Baylor University, Mark Hurd's alma mater. Their significant contributions include the creation of the Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center and the Hurd Tennis Center. Ms Hurd recently donated $7 million to the Baylor Basketball Pavilion, which includes the Mark and Paula Hurd Floor.
- Her relationship with Bill Gates became public in February 2023, though they had been seen together at events since September 2022. In mid-2023, she was spotted wearing a ring, leading to speculation about the engagement with Mr Gates. But a spokesperson for Mr Gates confirmed that the ring belonged to her for decades.
- Ms Hurd and Mr Gates have attended various elite gatherings, including Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's engagement party in August 2023. The couple made their first official public appearance at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in April 2024. In July 2024, she accompanied Mr Gates, his daughter Jennifer Gates, and son-in-law Nayel Nassar to the Paris Olympics. In his memoir 'Source Code', Bill Gates has spoken extensively about Paula Hurd.
