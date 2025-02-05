Who Is Paula Hurd, Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates's "Serious" Girlfriend

Bill Gates is dating Paula Hurd, the Microsoft co-founder confirmed in a recent interview, calling her his "serious girlfriend."

"I'm lucky to have a serious girlfriend named Paula. So we're having fun, going to the Olympics and lots of great things," the billionaire said during an appearance on the TODAY show on Tuesday.

Mr Gates, 69, started dating Ms Hurd, 62, after his divorce from Melinda French Gates in August 2021. They made their red carpet debut at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in April 2024.

Who is Paula Hurd?