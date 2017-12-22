Passengers On Saudi Arabia Airlines Allowed To Bring Electronics On Flights To UK

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Saudi Arabia announced on Friday that passengers traveling on its airlines to the United Kingdom would once again be allowed to carry on electronic devices, reversing a ban put in place earlier this year for security reasons.Passengers will be able to use laptops and tablets in aircraft cabins on flights from the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah starting from Dec.21, the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) said in a statement on its official Twitter account.The United States and Britain implemented curbs on electronic items in the cabin in March on direct flights from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia in response to unspecified security threats.The United States lifted its ban in July on passengers on Saudi Arabian airlines carrying large electronics on board flights bound for America.(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine and Mohamed El Sherif; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)