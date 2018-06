A Korea Air plane collided with an Asiana Airlines airliner (Representational)

A minor collision of two passenger jets at an airport in South Korea is reported on Tuesday. However, there has been no casualty, an airport official said. The collision occurred at about 8 a.m. at the Gimpo airport, outside of Seoul, while the two jets were moving to respective boarding gates. No passengers were aboard, Xinhua news agency reported.A passenger jet of the Korean Air, a flagship South Korean air carrier, hit its rear against a wing of the Asiana Airlines airliner.