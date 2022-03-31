Partner In Labour, Man Brings Xbox And Gaming Screen To Hospital

The woman named Amber assured users on TikTok that she wasn't in any pain for 19 hours.

A man in the US brought his Xbox gaming console and monitor to the hospital where his partner was in labour. The video of soon-to-be-father was posted by the woman on her TikTok handle and has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, the man is seen sitting at the foot of the hospital bed with his back to her, headphones on, and playing a shooting game.

“My boyfriend brought his entire gaming system to the hospital during my 21-hour long induction,” TikTok user Amber wrote at the top of the video, according to New York Post.

Since being posted, the video has been viewed 1.6 million times. It has received 45,000 likes and 3,200 comments from viewers.

The social media users are divided on whether this was acceptable.

"Wow. Red flag, friend," according to another comment.

"I love my games but I've never attempted to do this got better things to worry about," added another.

Some users, however, defended the man.

“I mean what ya wanted him to do? Sit there for 21 hours staring at her? She was probably more entertained watching him play… I would be,” a TikTok user commented, as reported by the Post.

“I went through a long induction process as well and I definitely wouldn't have minded if my kid's father brought his game,” said another.

Amber assured people who viewed the video that it was "okay" that the man brought his console, as she wasn't in any type of pain for 19 hours.