Parking Attendant Takes Doctor's Lamborghini For 5-Hour Joyride: Report

A parking attendant took the Lamborghini of a Manhattan physician for a 5-hour joyride

A parking attendant took the Lamborghini of a Manhattan physician, who was once termed as the "sexiest doctor alive", for a five-hour-long joyride after the doctor parked it at his building garage at night.

The incident came to light that the car of physician Mikhail Varshavski, best known as Dr Mike's, worth USD 320,000 went missing from the garage after he parked it at his Hudson Yards building on May 6 and went home for the night.

The security staff of the physician notified him that "a garage employee had taken his car at around 1 am without the doctor's permission in the gross deviation of his duties", the New York Post reported.

The cops said that the security staff reviewed the CCTV and found that the attendant drove away from the garage in the black, 2021 Lambo. The attendant came under scanner after people residing in the building went to pick up their cars and found him missing.

"The reason that they caught him was that other people came to get their cars and there was no one there," the source said. "So security had to go through the footage to find out where he went, and then they waited for him to return a few hours later," the New York post quoted.

The attendant returned the car in the morning at around 6 am. Following the license plate checks, the New York Police Department found that the Lambo had travelled all over the New York City.

The security intimidated the physician a few hours later, who denied any comments on the matter.

An NYPD spokeswoman said that the police have made no arrests in the case.

Dr Mike, who was once nominated as 'Sexiest man alive' works in family medicine at Atlantic Health System's Overlook Medical Center. He competed on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" in 2016 and also once saved a passenger on a commercial flight, reported the New York Post.

He won a charity amateur boxing match in Tampa's Yuengling Center, raising over USD 100,000 for Ukraine.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)