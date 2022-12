It is "not certain" that the man was aiming to kill "Kurds in particular". (Representational)

A 69-year-old gunman who opened fire at a Kurdish cultural centre and a hairdressing salon in Paris on Friday was deliberately seeking out foreigners, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

The man, a retired train driver, "was clearly targeting foreigners", Darmanin told reporters, adding however that it was "not certain" that the man was aiming to kill "Kurds in particular".

