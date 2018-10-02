Parcels Sent To Pentagon Suspected To Contain Ricin, Says Official

Defense department spokesman Chris Sherwood said at least two suspicious packages, addressed to someone in the Pentagon, were intercepted.

World | | Updated: October 02, 2018 22:19 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Parcels Sent To Pentagon Suspected To Contain Ricin, Says Official

Two suspicious packages were addressed to someone in the Pentagon. (File)

Washington: 

Two or more packages delivered to the Pentagon this week were suspected to contain the deadly poison ricin, an official said on Tuesday. 

Defense department spokesman Chris Sherwood said at least two suspicious packages, addressed to someone in the Pentagon, were intercepted at a nearby screening center on Monday.

"As part of the screening process, (authorities) recognized some suspicious packages," Sherwood said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Pentagonsuspicious parceltwo suspicious packages

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Swachh BharatRashtriya Swachhta Diwas Tanushree DuttaMahatama GandhiVirat KohliSuresh RainaNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusOnePlus 6TFlipkart SaleiPhone XRAmazon SaleSurface Pro 6Best Power BanksPrice ComparisonWatch BrandsKisan Kranti Padyatra

................................ Advertisement ................................