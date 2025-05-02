Parachutist Dies During Routine Jump In UK, Skydiving Centre Says It Was A "Deliberate Act"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A 32-year-old woman died during a skydiving jump in County Durham. Jade Damarell had over 400 successful parachute jumps prior to her death. Witnesses reported she fell into a farmer's field at Shotton Colliery.

A 32-year-old woman who had successfully parachuted more than 400 times in the past died on Sunday during a routine jump at a skydiving centre in England. According to the New York Post, the woman, identified as Jade Damarell, fell to the ground in a horrifying scene believed to have been witnessed by one other person at Shotton Colliery in County Durham. Emergency services rushed to the scene, but she was declared dead on arrival. Police said that her death is not being treated as suspicious, but the company she jumped with believe that she had deliberately taken her own life.

According to the Post, Ms Damarell was a married marketing manager who had more than 400 successful jumps. She was killed during her latest skydive on Sunday as she crashed into a farmer's field in County Durham in northeast England. Police said the cause of death would "ultimately be decided by a coroner, but her death is not being treated as suspicious".

However, in a shocking twist, SkyHigh Skydiving released a statement suggesting that the 32-year-old's death might have been a "deliberate act". "It is with great sadness that we confirm a tragic incident took place involving a valued member of our community," the statement read, as per the BBC.

"All indications from the police and British Skydiving suggest that this was a deliberate act intended to end her own life," the message continued, per The Mirror. "This heartbreaking news has deeply affected all who knew her, and our thoughts are with her family and friends as they face this unimaginable loss. At this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy and compassion for those grieving," it added.

"If you are struggling or in emotional distress, please know that you are not alone. Support is available. We urge anyone in crisis to speak to someone or reach out to a mental health professional. Even in the darkest moments, there is help and hope," the centre concluded.

Also Read | What Is "Fart Walk", New Wellness Trend Going Viral For Its Health Benefits

One of Ms Damarell's friends reportedly said that "everyone is devastated and deeply traumatised" by the 32-year-old's death because "she was very much part of the skydiving community." "She was mad for the sport," the friend said, adding, "In just the two days before she died, she did 11 jumps. She must have done 80 this year."

Wrefords' Farms, where Ms Damarell died, confirmed that she "tragically" lost her life in a skydiving accident Sunday in an online post. The farm posted on Facebook, "As a memorial to the young lady who tragically lost her life in the parachute incident, we have planted a Cherry tree," adding photos and details of where people can leave tributes and flowers.