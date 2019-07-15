Papua New Guinea Struck By 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

There were no immediate reports of damage but the aftershocks in Indonesia's Moluccas islands caused several people to flee their homes.

World | | Updated: July 15, 2019 16:00 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Papua New Guinea Struck By 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

The quake struck near New Britain, at a depth of 33 km. (Representational)


A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off Papua New Guinea on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, in an area frequently struck by quakes.

The quake struck 26 km north of Kandrian, in New Britain, at a depth of 33 km.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Nearby Indonesia's Moluccas islands were hit by scores of aftershocks on Monday after an earthquake killed at least two people, prompting hundreds of people to flee their homes.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Papua New GuineaEarthquakeIndonesia Moluccas Islands

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karnataka CrisisChandrayaan 2UPSC TopperRohit Shekhar TiwariBiharLive TVTax CalculatorEconomic SurveyAmazon PrimePrime DayRealme XAmazon Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................