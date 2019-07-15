Papua New Guinea Struck By 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

The quake struck near New Britain, at a depth of 33 km. (Representational)

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off Papua New Guinea on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, in an area frequently struck by quakes.

The quake struck 26 km north of Kandrian, in New Britain, at a depth of 33 km.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Nearby Indonesia's Moluccas islands were hit by scores of aftershocks on Monday after an earthquake killed at least two people, prompting hundreds of people to flee their homes.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.