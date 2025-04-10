Panama Says Won't Accept US Military Bases On Its Soil

Panama's security minister said we cannot accept military bases or defense sites on his country's soil.
Panama City:
Panama's security minister said his country would reject any effort to reestablish US military bases on his country's soil, slapping down a suggestion by the visiting US Defense Secretary Wednesday.
"Panama made clear, through President (Jose Raul) Mulino that we cannot accept military bases or defense sites," said Frank Abrego, speaking during a joint public appearance with Pentagon boss Pete Hegseth.
