Panama Says Won't Accept US Military Bases On Its Soil

"Panama made clear, through President (Jose Raul) Mulino that we cannot accept military bases or defense sites," said Frank Abrego, speaking during a joint public appearance with Pentagon boss Pete Hegseth.

Panama City:

Panama's security minister said his country would reject any effort to reestablish US military bases on his country's soil, slapping down a suggestion by the visiting US Defense Secretary Wednesday.

