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Panama Canal Sees Spike In Vessel Traffic Due To War In Middle East

The Panama Canal Authority, an autonomous agency that runs the major freight channel through Central America, on Tuesday said the US-Iran war in the Middle East should cause more shipments to travel through the canal.

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Panama Canal Sees Spike In Vessel Traffic Due To War In Middle East

The Panama Canal Authority, an autonomous agency that runs the major freight channel through Central America, on Tuesday said the US-Iran war in the Middle East should cause more shipments to travel through the canal.

"The expectation is that this will continue until the situation in the Middle East is resolved," the agency's finance chief Victor Vial said at a meeting, noting that since October the canal had registered some 300 vessels crossings compared with the same period last fiscal year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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