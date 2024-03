Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa formed a new cabinet on Thursday

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa formed a new cabinet on Thursday in which he will also serve as foreign minister, replacing Riyad al-Maliki, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas approved the cabinet, WAFA said.

