Pak's Top Anti-Corruption Body Gets 2-Day Physical Remand Of Imran Khan: Report

Imran Khan was ousted through a vote of no-confidence in April 2022 (File)

An accountability court in Pakistan on Thursday granted the apex anti-corruption body a two-day physical remand of jailed former premier Imran Khan in the Toshakhana graft case.

The Toshakhana case is based on the allegations that the 71-year-old former premier violated the Toshakhana rules. The Toshakhana (state repository) is where all gifts given by foreign leaders to Pakistani top leaders on their trips are kept.

Judge Muhammad Bashir of the accountability court in Islamabad approved a two-day physical remand of the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief in the Toshakhana case, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The Deputy Prosecutor General of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sardar Mazhar Abbasi, and the investigative team appeared before the court seeking a seven-day physical remand for the former cricketer-turned-politician.

The NAB team argued that a thorough investigation is needed in the Toshakhana corruption case, requiring the physical remand of the accused, according to the report.

The judge granted a two-day physical remand to the anti-graft body despite objections from the defence counsel and adjourned the hearing till December 16, the report said.

This comes a day after the court rejected the former prime minister's pre-arrest plea in the case.

Mr Khan is currently jailed at the high-security Adiala prison in Rawalpindi since September 26 in the cipher case for allegedly leaking state secrets and violating the laws of the country.

He was ousted through a vote of no-confidence in April 2022. More than 150 cases have been registered against him since his ouster from power.

