Pak Court Gives 72 Hours To Police To Arrest 7-Year-Old Zainab's Killer

Share EMAIL PRINT Zainab had gone missing while going for tuition near her house in Kasur city on January 5 Lahore: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Sunday gave a 72-hour deadline to the Punjab police chief to arrest the culprit behind the brutal rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl that has sparked national outrage.



Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar held the hearing of the case at the Lahore registry and admonished the police officers for their failure to arrest the killer of the victim.



The parents of the eight girls who have been raped and murdered in Kasur since 2015 appeared before the Supreme Court bench and pleaded for justice.



"An unspeakable crime has been committed against an innocent girl," Nisar said and ordered the Inspector General of Police to arrest the culprit in the case within 72 hours.



Zainab had gone missing while going for tuition near her house in Kasur city, some 50 kilometres from Lahore, on January 5.



Her parents had been in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and she had been living with her maternal aunt.



