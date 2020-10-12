Pak Top Court Issues Notice To Imran Khan For Attending Political Event

Pakistan Supreme Court issued a notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan for attending a ceremony

Pakistan Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan for attending a ceremony of the Insaf Lawyers Forum.

"The prime minister of Pakistan took votes from the entire country: he is the prime minister of the entire country, not a particular group or party," Justice Qazi Isa, who presided over the matter, said in the notice.

Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan was also issued a notice by the court for assistance in this regard.

Justice Isa also expressed his displeasure with the advocate general of Punjab for skipping a case hearing to attend the Insaf Lawyers Forum programme, which had been organised at Islamabad's Convention Centre on Friday.

The top court also directed the in-charge of the convention centre to inform who paid for the expenses of the event and said that this amounts to misuse of public funds to arrange the party's legal wing.

"How did a political party use a government building for its event? Can the Islamabad administration inform the court whether a fee was paid to book the venue," he asked during the hearing.

The top court subsequently issued notices to the prime minister, the attorney general, the advocate general Punjab and the Islamabad administration.

It also summoned the vice-chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council and the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association for its next hearing on the matter.