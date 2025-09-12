Pakistan Shamed At UN, Called "Another State Sponsor Of Terrorism"

Pakistan was humbled at the United Nations after a human rights lawyer - Hillel Neuer called out the country for state-sponsored terrorism. The meeting started with the discussion of recent Israeli strikes on Qatar.

After Islamabad supported Qatar against Israeli attacks, Neuer, who is also the executive director of UN Watch, called Pakistan "another state sponsor of terrorism".

"We also strongly condemn Israel's unlawful and heinous bombing in Qatar", Pakistan said. Neuer accused Qatar of harbouring terrorists and for being a "state sponsor of terror" for hosting officials of Hamas.

Today at the U.N. I asked Qatar: “If you don't want targeted bombings on terrorists in your capital, why do you harbor terrorists in your capital? Why is your Al Jazeera serving as Hamas' non-stop propaganda arm? Why do you act as mediator by day, and a terror sponsor by night?” https://t.co/xi2EZlC5B7 pic.twitter.com/tTghv5JK4U — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) September 10, 2025

"We have heard a lot about international law from the world's worst violators of international law. It's time to challenge the perpetrators," he said. He then addressed the Qatari delegation and said, "If you don't want targeted bombings of terrorists in your capital, why do you harbour terrorists in your capital? Terrorists who are still holding hostages, torturing them and rejecting peace deals?"

Neuer then proceeded to question why terrorists in Qatar were being hosted in luxury hotels - a place where they planned their terror activities from. He also questioned why Qatar had backed the takeover of Gaza by Hamas in 2007.

"Why do you act as a mediator by day, and a terror sponsor by night?" he asked. "Let the record show, Qatar is a state sponsor of terror. The Gulf states said so in 2017 when they suspended ties with Qatar."

Criticising UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for being hypocritical, he said the latter condemned Israel's strikes on Qatar, but when Osama Bin Laden was killed in Pakistan, he had said that "justice had been done to such a mastermind of international terrorism."

A Pakistani diplomat interrupted Neuer's speech saying, "We reject casting unfounded accusations and allegations."

However, the UNHRC chair supported Neuer and said that he had four seconds to complete his speech. "Mr President, Pakistan is another state sponsor of terror," he said as his four seconds ended, leaving the Pakistani delegate dumbfounded.

On Tuesday, Israel said it had targeted Hamas leaders in Doha but the group said its top officials survived. Six people were killed in the attack: five Hamas members, none of them top leaders, as well as a Qatari member of the security forces in his 20s.