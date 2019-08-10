Pak Says Will Move UN Security Council On Kashmir With China's Support

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said China had assured full support to Pakistan in moving the UN Security Council.

Pakistan says it will move the United Nations Security Council with China's support with a motion to condemn India for its decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

"I have shared with China that the Pakistan government has decided to take this issue to UN Security Council. We will be needing China's help there," Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told a press conference on Saturday.

"China has assured full support to Pakistan."

Qureshi said he planned to approach Indonesia and Poland, both non-permanent members of the 15-strong Security Council, for their support.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.