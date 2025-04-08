Five Pakistani Cops Suspended For Filming Elite Youth At Rave Party

Five police officers have been dismissed after a recent raid by the Pakistan Police in Kasur on a farmhouse hosting a rave party. During the raid, 55 young people- 30 boys and 25 girls- were detained and taken to the Mustafabad Police Station for questioning. The operation was prompted by complaints about loud music, dancing, alcohol, and drug use. Further investigation revealed that several attendees were children of senior Pakistan Army officers and PML-N party politicians.

The video, filmed by the police officers and later going viral, especially in South Asian countries, exposed the faces of young boys and girls, sparking outrage on social media.

According to The Dawn, five officers involved in the raid were suspended after the detailed inquiry conducted under the supervision of the District Police Officer (DPO) Essa Sukhaira revealed that the police officials themselves facilitated the organiser in holding the event at the farmhouse, leaked information about the raid and then uploaded the pictures and video of the participants to humiliate them in public.

The case investigation officer, who is also the complainant, and the muharar of Mustafabad police station are among the officers suspended.

Mustafabad police raided a farmhouse near Pakki Havali village on Friday last and arrested 55 persons, detaining them in the lock-up of the police station. The complainant, SI Muhammad Sadiq, alleged in the first information report that the suspects indulged in obscene dances under the influence and consumed drugs and Sheesha, reports the Pakistani newspaper.