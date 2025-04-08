Advertisement
Woman Alleges Harassment By Men On Train, Railway Police Responds

A woman traveling on the Mahakaal Superfast Express from Indore to Govindpuri, Kanpur, was harassed by a group of eight men.

Read Time: 2 mins
Woman Alleges Harassment By Men On Train, Railway Police Responds
The woman wrote that the TC didn't help; instead, he wanted her to keep her mouth shut.

A woman travelling aboard the Mahakaal Superfast Express from Indore to Govindpuri, Kanpur, has accused a group of eight men of harassing her during her journey. The woman, travelling with her daughter and brother, shared her disturbing experience on social media, where she detailed the verbal abuse and harassment she faced.

In a post on Twitter, the woman described how the men started making vulgar comments, singing lewd Bhojpuri songs, and continuing their harassment throughout the journey until the train reached Sant Hridayram Nagar. "A group of 8 rowdy men started commenting on my modesty, saying vulgar comments, singing vulgar Bhojpuri songs, and kept harassing me till Sant Hridayram Nagar!" she wrote.

Watch the video here:

The woman, in a state of distress, questioned the behaviour of the men, asking, "Are they really 'Rakshak' (saviour)?" She also mentioned that despite filing a complaint with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) via the official Railway Seva Twitter handle, the authorities only arrived when the men had reached their destination. She was frustrated, stating, "My coach is B-3, seat 44. Still, I'm unable to digest such a type of mental abuse!"

The woman also shared that the ticket collector (TC) did little to help, merely attempting to silence her rather than addressing the issue. "See how they are abusing and showing me chappals! TC was for namesake! He just wanted to make me shut my mouth!" she added.

The case has raised concerns about the safety and well-being of female passengers on Indian trains, particularly in the face of harassment. The Railway Police have since acknowledged the complaint, and an investigation is underway to determine the identities of the men involved and take appropriate action.

Adding to the men's disgraceful behaviour, the viral video captured them taunting the woman by showing her their slippers while climbing the stairs upon reaching their destination.

