Woman Alleges Harassment By Men On Train, Railway Police Responds

A woman travelling aboard the Mahakaal Superfast Express from Indore to Govindpuri, Kanpur, has accused a group of eight men of harassing her during her journey. The woman, travelling with her daughter and brother, shared her disturbing experience on social media, where she detailed the verbal abuse and harassment she faced.

In a post on Twitter, the woman described how the men started making vulgar comments, singing lewd Bhojpuri songs, and continuing their harassment throughout the journey until the train reached Sant Hridayram Nagar. "A group of 8 rowdy men started commenting on my modesty, saying vulgar comments, singing vulgar Bhojpuri songs, and kept harassing me till Sant Hridayram Nagar!" she wrote.

See how Fauji bande are abusing and showing me chappals!

TC was for namesake! He just wanted to make me shut my mouth! pic.twitter.com/BWewxlX36c — 🇮🇳 मुमुक्षु सनातनी (@Pratyangira1) April 7, 2025

The woman, in a state of distress, questioned the behaviour of the men, asking, "Are they really 'Rakshak' (saviour)?" She also mentioned that despite filing a complaint with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) via the official Railway Seva Twitter handle, the authorities only arrived when the men had reached their destination. She was frustrated, stating, "My coach is B-3, seat 44. Still, I'm unable to digest such a type of mental abuse!"

The woman also shared that the ticket collector (TC) did little to help, merely attempting to silence her rather than addressing the issue. "See how they are abusing and showing me chappals! TC was for namesake! He just wanted to make me shut my mouth!" she added.

The case has raised concerns about the safety and well-being of female passengers on Indian trains, particularly in the face of harassment. The Railway Police have since acknowledged the complaint, and an investigation is underway to determine the identities of the men involved and take appropriate action.

उक्त के सम्बन्ध में थाना जीआरपी झाँसी को आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया। — SP GRP JHANSI (@spgrpjhansi) April 7, 2025

Adding to the men's disgraceful behaviour, the viral video captured them taunting the woman by showing her their slippers while climbing the stairs upon reaching their destination.