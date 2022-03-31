'A Foreign Country Working Against Elected PM': Imran Khans Top Quotes

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation tonight ahead of the no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government.

Here are the top quotes from Imran Khan's speech:

- Pakistan is at a defining moment.

- The aim of Pakistan was a great one. When I entered politics 25 years ago, there were three things in my manifesto - 1. Justice, 2. Humanity, 3. Pride.

- Neither I'm going to bow in front of anyone nor will I let my community do that. Why should we have to crawl like ants? Won't let our people bend before anyone.

- I have a lot of friends in India and the US. I don't have any ill wills against any one. I just condemn their policies.

- As a child, I remember Pakistan rising to the top. South Korea had come to Pakistan to learn how did we progress, Malaysian princes used to study with me in school. Middle East used to come to our universities. I've seen all this sinking, seen my country getting insulted.

- Musharraf led us into USA's web. America sanctioned us after we allied with them. They attacked us with drones despite our help.