Pakistan News Channel Gets First Sikh Anchor

Harmeet Singh has joined the Public News Channel as a anchor.

World | | Updated: June 30, 2018 16:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Pakistan News Channel Gets First Sikh Anchor

Harmeet Singh studied at the Federal Urdu University and started his career as a reporter.

Karachi: 

For the very first time, a Sikh man has been hired as an anchor by a news channel in Pakistan.

Harmeet Singh, a resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's Chakesar city, has joined the Public News channel. The official handle of the media house posted a video of Mr Singh on twitter and captioned, "Pakistan's 1st Sikh News Anchor Harmeet Singh only on #PublicNews."

Recently, Manmeet Kaur had become the first female Sikh reporter in Pakistan.

Mr Singh said that he had always been interested in the Pakistani media industry.

"I didn't use any religion card to gain access in the media industry. I worked hard before I got any recognition," he added.

Media veteran Yousaf Baig Mirza, who heads the Public News channel, said Mr Singh was chosen as newscaster for his good personality and voice.

Mr Singh completed his masters in journalism from Federal Urdu University Karachi. He started his career as a reporter.

Mr Singh's family is based in Pakistan.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Pakistan news anchorsPakistan mediaPublic News Channel Pakistan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................