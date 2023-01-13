Pakistan Man Kidnapped In Nepal, Held For Rs 25 Lakh Ransom; 3 Arrested

Mohamad Sami Khan was held as hostage in a hotel in Thamel. (Representational)

Nepal Police have arrested three Pakistani nationals for abducting a compatriot and holding him for ransom under the pretext of offering a lucrative job in Canada.

Those arrested from Thamel on Thursday, the commercial neighbour of Kathmandu, include Pakistani nationals Mohamad Rasid, 30, Mohamad Asif, 35, and Mohamad Fida Hussain, 35, police said.

According to the police, the three abducted Mohamad Sami Khan, a Pakistani national, under the pretext of offering him a lucrative job in Canada.

They brought Mohamad Sami Khan to Kathmandu from Pakistan, saying it was easy to get a job and an access to Canada from Nepal, police said.

They then held Mohamad Sami Khan as hostage in a hotel in Thamel and called his brother in Pakistan and demanded a ransom of Rs 25 lakh in Nepali currency, they said.

After receiving the ransom amount, they left Mohamad Sami Khan in a taxi in Sinamangal, in Kathmandu on Tuesday, Deputy Superintendent of Police at Kathmandu Valley Criminal Investigation Office said.

The three were arrested on Thursday from their rented accommodation at Budhanilkantha, situated around 10 km north of Kathmandu.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)