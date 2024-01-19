Pakistan, Iran Agree To 'De-Escalate' Tensions After Missile Strikes

Pakistan and Iran "agreed to de-escalate" tensions Friday, Islamabad said, after trading deadly air strikes on militant targets in each other's territory this week.

"The two foreign ministers agreed that working level cooperation and close coordination on counter-terrorism and other aspects of mutual concern should be strengthened," said a summary of a phone call between Islamabad and Tehran's top diplomats, issued by Pakistan's foreign office.

