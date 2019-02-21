Gold-Plated Rifle Was Cash-Strapped Pakistan's Gift To Saudi Crown Prince

A media report said Pakistan's Senate delegation met the Crown Prince and where the chairman of the senate presented him with the unusual gift.

World | Edited by (with inputs from PTI) | Updated: February 21, 2019 16:37 IST
In January, Imran Khan had received a gold assault rifle from a Saudi prince. (File)


Islamabad: 

A gold plated assault rifle was Pakistan's gift to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman during his visit to the cash-strapped country last week. It was his first official visit to the country, which was facing pressure from various countries following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama that led to the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel.

A media report said Pakistan's Senate delegation met the Prince and where the chairman of the senate presented him with the unusual gift.  

In a similar gesture from the cash-rich kingdom in January, Saudi Prince Fahd Bin Sultan Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, also the Tabuk Governor, presented a gift of ''gold Kalashnikov'' and bullets to Prime Minister Khan at the Prime Minister's Office.

With inputs from PTI

Mohammad Bin SalmanPakistan

